India Revokes Turkish Firm's Security Clearance amid Tensions with Pakistan

In a decisive move, India has revoked the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, which handles significant ground operations at Mumbai Airport. The move is seen as a response to Turkey's support for Pakistan, with various sectors expressing dissatisfaction and calling for further economic actions.

Avialaz consultants CEO, Sanjay Lazar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a firm stand by revoking the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish company, citing national security concerns. This decision disrupts ground-handling operations at key airports, notably Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport where Celebi manages around 70% of operations.

Sanjay Lazar, CEO of Avialaz Consultants, expressed support for the government's action, acknowledging potential disruptions but emphasizing the greater good of national security. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding national interests, highlighting that the decision followed multiple requests to ban Celebi due to its Turkish affiliation.

This action aligns with growing backlash against Turkey for its support of Pakistan amid tensions with India. Various sectors, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association and Udaipur's marble traders, are advocating for broader economic sanctions against Turkey. The decision is part of a larger strategy to protect national interests amid geopolitical tensions.

