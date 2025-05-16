Left Menu

Telangana's Power Push: Modernizing the Energy Network for 2035

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for the modernization of Telangana's power network as energy requirements are projected to reach 32,000 MW by 2035. Plans include solar power generation and underground systems, with a focus on data centers, regional development, and infrastructure upgrades.

Updated: 16-05-2025 16:13 IST
In a bid to meet Telangana's projected energy needs of 32,000 MW by 2035, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials on Friday to modernize the state's power network. Telangana currently operates at 18,000 MW.

Reddy held a review meeting focusing on energy, urging officials to draft plans for solar power generation along a 160 KM stretch of the Outer Ring Road. The feasibility of similar projects on footpaths and within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits will also be explored.

The Energy department informed Reddy that this year's power demand hit a record high of 17,162 MW, a 9 percent increase from last year. Efforts are underway to provide uninterrupted quality power as Hyderabad grows into a data center hub, alongside coordinated planning for regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

