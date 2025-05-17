Haibargaon Railway Station Transformed: A Modern Marvel in Assam's Rail Network

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has unveiled a fully redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam's Nagaon district, transforming it into a passenger-friendly, modern travel hub as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This effort marks a significant stride towards modernizing the region's railway infrastructure.

Established in 1887, Haibargaon has long been pivotal in regional connectivity and now features enhanced infrastructure, including structured parking, dedicated lanes, and widened pedestrian pathways. A newly constructed grand entrance aims to enhance accessibility and aesthetic appeal, reflective of a renewed commitment to passenger convenience.

Inclusivity and sustainability are key focuses, with amenities such as ramps, tactile tiles, accessible toilets, and eco-friendly landscaping introduced. Addressing challenges like monsoon flooding, NFR has implemented efficient drainage, elevated infrastructure, and improved space utilization, further integrating local culture through art and community-oriented facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)