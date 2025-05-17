Haibargaon Railway Station Transformed: A Modern Marvel in Assam's Rail Network
The Northeast Frontier Railway has revamped Haibargaon Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, enhancing passenger facilities and accessibility in Assam's Nagaon district. The station's redevelopment focuses on inclusivity and sustainability, integrating modern amenities and local cultural elements, while boosting the regional economy and connectivity.
- Country:
- India
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has unveiled a fully redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam's Nagaon district, transforming it into a passenger-friendly, modern travel hub as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This effort marks a significant stride towards modernizing the region's railway infrastructure.
Established in 1887, Haibargaon has long been pivotal in regional connectivity and now features enhanced infrastructure, including structured parking, dedicated lanes, and widened pedestrian pathways. A newly constructed grand entrance aims to enhance accessibility and aesthetic appeal, reflective of a renewed commitment to passenger convenience.
Inclusivity and sustainability are key focuses, with amenities such as ramps, tactile tiles, accessible toilets, and eco-friendly landscaping introduced. Addressing challenges like monsoon flooding, NFR has implemented efficient drainage, elevated infrastructure, and improved space utilization, further integrating local culture through art and community-oriented facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $300M for Bhutan’s Jobs, Trade, and Connectivity Goals
Northeast India's Rail Connectivity Takes a Historic Leap: Bairabi-Sairang Line Launch
Congo Clears Starlink for Takeoff: Expanding Horizons in African Connectivity
NFR's First Trial Run to Mizoram: A Leap Forward for Regional Connectivity
Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Inclusive Development: Bridging Wayanad's Connectivity Divide