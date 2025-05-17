SIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir's Sleeper Cells

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched extensive raids earlier today across Central and North Kashmir, targeting approximately 11 locations as part of an ongoing probe into sleeper cell activities.

Authorities disclosed that incriminating materials were seized during these operations, and numerous suspects have been detained for further interrogation. Preliminary findings reveal these individuals' involvement in terrorist conspiracies and the propagation of anti-India narratives, which aim at challenging India's sovereignty and inciting communal discord.

The SIA emphasized its unwavering commitment to protecting national security and maintaining public order. With many individuals under scrutiny falling within the 18 to 22 age group, the agency urged teachers, parents, and peers to monitor online activities vigilantly and report any suspicious behavior to the police for timely intervention and counseling.

