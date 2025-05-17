Left Menu

SIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir's Sleeper Cells

The State Investigation Agency conducted extensive raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, targeting sleeper cell modules. The operation led to the seizure of incriminating materials and further questioning of suspects involved in terrorist conspiracies and anti-India narratives. Authorities stress the importance of community vigilance against online radicalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:48 IST
SIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir's Sleeper Cells
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched extensive raids earlier today across Central and North Kashmir, targeting approximately 11 locations as part of an ongoing probe into sleeper cell activities.

Authorities disclosed that incriminating materials were seized during these operations, and numerous suspects have been detained for further interrogation. Preliminary findings reveal these individuals' involvement in terrorist conspiracies and the propagation of anti-India narratives, which aim at challenging India's sovereignty and inciting communal discord.

The SIA emphasized its unwavering commitment to protecting national security and maintaining public order. With many individuals under scrutiny falling within the 18 to 22 age group, the agency urged teachers, parents, and peers to monitor online activities vigilantly and report any suspicious behavior to the police for timely intervention and counseling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025