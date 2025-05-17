Delhi Government Focuses on Rural Development Amidst Criticism
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma criticized past governments for neglecting rural development since 1998. The current administration aims to enhance infrastructure in rural areas. Minister Verma stopped a farmers’ hunger strike, pledging solutions, while CM Rekha Gupta launched a water pipeline, emphasizing transparency in governance.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma voiced his concerns over the lack of developmental efforts in rural parts of Delhi by successive governments post-1998. Verma highlighted achievements during the 1993-1998 BJP reign, emphasizing renewed infrastructure efforts under the current administration.
Verma underscored the government's focus on rural development, prioritizing enhancements in community amenities. He assured equitable treatment between urban and rural zones, with projects extending to community centers, streets, and chaupals.
During a visit to Daulatpur village, the minister ended a farmers' hunger strike, pledging solutions to their demands. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a water pipeline in Singalpur village, reinforcing her administration's commitment to transparent and honest governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Applauds Indian Army's Strong Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations
BJP MP Claims Pakistan Behind Disappearance of 10,000 People
BJP's Ghosh on Pakistan's 'Half Empty' State Amid Pahalgam Terror Crisis
AAP Criticizes BJP Over Delhi Waterlogging Woes
Congress Accuses BJP of Policy U-Turns: Caste Census Sparks New Row