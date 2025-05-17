Delhi Government Focuses on Rural Development Amidst Criticism

On Saturday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma voiced his concerns over the lack of developmental efforts in rural parts of Delhi by successive governments post-1998. Verma highlighted achievements during the 1993-1998 BJP reign, emphasizing renewed infrastructure efforts under the current administration.

Verma underscored the government's focus on rural development, prioritizing enhancements in community amenities. He assured equitable treatment between urban and rural zones, with projects extending to community centers, streets, and chaupals.

During a visit to Daulatpur village, the minister ended a farmers' hunger strike, pledging solutions to their demands. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a water pipeline in Singalpur village, reinforcing her administration's commitment to transparent and honest governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)