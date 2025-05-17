BJP Leaders Visit Uri Border Villages After Pakistan Shelling

A high-profile delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by General Secretary Ashok Koul and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, toured the Uri sector's border villages in Baramulla district on Saturday. Their visit was a response to the dire aftermath of Pakistani shelling following India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The delegation aimed to personally assess the devastation meted out to civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. They interacted with families who had suffered from the shelling, promising them that their concerns would be promptly addressed by both the Central government and the Union Territory administration. Local BJP leaders reinforced the party's pledge to support border residents in distressing times.

Darakhshan Andrabi reported to ANI about the extensive damages to infrastructure, though life loss remained minimal. She assured that comprehensive evaluations would be conducted, and results compiled for the Central government to deliver adequate relief. The visit emphasized BJP's commitment to ensuring security, compensation, and rehabilitation, with assurances that residents' voices would resonate in high government echelons for swift action. Additionally, residents cried for peace and resources, requesting engagements between India and Pakistan to achieve lasting tranquility.

