Left Menu

BJP Leaders Visit Uri Border Villages After Pakistan Shelling

A senior BJP delegation visited border villages in Uri, Kashmir, to assess damage from recent Pakistani shelling. Focused on expressing solidarity and ensuring aid, the leaders interacted with affected residents, providing relief and ensuring that grievances reach the central government. Calls for peace and the need for bunkers were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:55 IST
BJP Leaders Visit Uri Border Villages After Pakistan Shelling
BJP delegation visits border villages in Uri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by General Secretary Ashok Koul and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, toured the Uri sector's border villages in Baramulla district on Saturday. Their visit was a response to the dire aftermath of Pakistani shelling following India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The delegation aimed to personally assess the devastation meted out to civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. They interacted with families who had suffered from the shelling, promising them that their concerns would be promptly addressed by both the Central government and the Union Territory administration. Local BJP leaders reinforced the party's pledge to support border residents in distressing times.

Darakhshan Andrabi reported to ANI about the extensive damages to infrastructure, though life loss remained minimal. She assured that comprehensive evaluations would be conducted, and results compiled for the Central government to deliver adequate relief. The visit emphasized BJP's commitment to ensuring security, compensation, and rehabilitation, with assurances that residents' voices would resonate in high government echelons for swift action. Additionally, residents cried for peace and resources, requesting engagements between India and Pakistan to achieve lasting tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025