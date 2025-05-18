Peace and Prosperity: Pakistan Stock Exchange Soars Amid Geopolitical Calm

In a remarkable turnaround, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a robust 12% surge over the past week, spurred by a diplomatic thaw between India and Pakistan as they agreed to cease all military activities.

The peaceful bilateral understanding prompted strong investor confidence, further amplified by the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) commendation of Pakistan's economic standing through a loan review approval and a $1 billion tranche disbursement.

This upswing is mirrored in improving macroeconomic signals, with worker remittances climbing to $3.2 billion and foreign direct investment gaining momentum, marking a significant rise in economic stability and market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)