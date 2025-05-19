Punjab Government Sparks Controversy with Vigilance Officers' Reinstatement

The Punjab government's decision to reinstate two senior Vigilance Bureau officers has ignited a political storm. Initially suspended over alleged corruption, the officers, now returned to their posts, have had their suspension period declared as 'duty time,' a move that has baffled political observers and critics alike.

Congress leader and Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, has openly challenged the decision, questioning the rationale of the Punjab's AAP government. Bajwa argues that the sequence of suspension and reinstatement suggests political manipulation, stating, "This isn't governance. It's intimidation." He criticized the government for allegedly using the suspensions as a tool for compliance.

The official reinstatement order, signed by Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar, emphasizes that Harpreet Singh Mander, PPS, resumes his role as SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar, with his suspension time recorded as official duty. The lack of a public explanation from the government concerning both the revocation and the original corruption charges remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)