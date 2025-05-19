Left Menu

Delhi Police Welcomes 1,308 New Constables in Grand Parade

A grand parade at Delhi Police Academy celebrated the induction of 1,308 new constables. Attended by Robin Hibu, IPS, the event featured a public oath swearing to protect the nation and uphold the law, marking a pivotal moment in the officers' careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:01 IST
Delhi Police holds passing-out parade of 1308 recruit constables(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous ceremony at the Delhi Police Academy, 1,308 newly recruited constables marched in a grand passing-out parade on May 19. The recruits took a solemn oath to serve and protect the nation, pledging allegiance to the Constitution of India.

The event, a landmark in the professional journey of these officers, was graced by Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police/Public Transport Division. The recruits showcased their drill proficiency, emphasizing their readiness to join the ranks of the Delhi Police.

The parade was attended by senior officials and dignitaries who applauded the dedication and hard work of the trainees. Having concluded their rigorous training, these constables are now fully prepared to embark on their law enforcement careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

