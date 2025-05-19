Left Menu

UK-EU Relations: Starmer's Push for New Alliances

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer works with European Union leaders in London to reset relations in various areas, including defence, trade, and energy. The talks focus on a new defence pact, a youth mobility scheme, fisheries, electricity trading, and linking carbon markets, among other key topics.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST
British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed European Union leaders to London on Monday in an effort to rebuild and strengthen ties with the bloc. The agenda includes crucial areas such as trade, migration, and security, underscoring the mutual necessity to address shared challenges and opportunities.

The Labour government, under Starmer, is pursuing a defence and security pact with the EU, marking a departure from previous Conservative governments' Brexit strategies. Given the context of rising global tensions, both sides see a unified approach as essential, especially with regards to defence amid Russia's ongoing actions in Ukraine.

Additional focal points include revising food safety standards, youth travel mobility agreements, and extending fishing rights. Importantly, the talks extend to potentially integrating the UK more into the EU's internal electricity and carbon markets, reflecting the broader push for deeper economic partnerships.

