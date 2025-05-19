NIA Arrests Key Insurgent in 2024 Manipur Case from Kerala

The National Investigation Agency announced the arrest of Rajkumar Maipaksana in connection with the 2024 Manipur case involving the brutal murder of a woman and the looting and burning of homes in Jiribam district.

Maipaksana, who was apprehended in Kerala's Kannur district, is linked to the outlawed insurgent group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). His capture follows the arrests of two other insurgents implicated in the crime last week.

The NIA, committed to bringing justice, continues to pursue other suspects in the case as part of its broader investigation into the disturbing incident.

