RLD's Malook Nagar Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Delegation Row

In a stern rebuke, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar criticized Congress after its MP, Jairam Ramesh, expressed dissatisfaction over the composition of an all-party parliamentary delegation. The delegation is tasked with presenting India's firm stand against terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Nagar underscored that the mission transcends party lines, highlighting national interest instead.

Speaking to ANI, Nagar questioned Congress' stance, pointing to some party members' reluctance to send the delegation. He argued that such a move could hinder efforts to expose Pakistan's alleged terror links globally. Nagar emphasized the critical importance of showcasing a united national front rather than indulging in intra-party politics.

Nagar's remarks came in response to Ramesh's allegations that the government overlooked most Congress-nominated members for the delegation. The Congress General Secretary accused the ruling BJP of undermining parliamentary norms. The all-party groups, comprising MPs from various parties, aim to project a unified and resolute national stance against terrorism worldwide.

