RLD's Malook Nagar Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Delegation Row
RLD leader Malook Nagar slammed Congress for opposition to the all-party delegation addressing terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. He questioned Congress' intentions, accusing it of politicizing national security. His comments followed Jairam Ramesh's criticism of the exclusion of Congress nominees from the delegation tasked with showcasing India's anti-terrorism stance globally.
- Country:
- India
In a stern rebuke, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar criticized Congress after its MP, Jairam Ramesh, expressed dissatisfaction over the composition of an all-party parliamentary delegation. The delegation is tasked with presenting India's firm stand against terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Nagar underscored that the mission transcends party lines, highlighting national interest instead.
Speaking to ANI, Nagar questioned Congress' stance, pointing to some party members' reluctance to send the delegation. He argued that such a move could hinder efforts to expose Pakistan's alleged terror links globally. Nagar emphasized the critical importance of showcasing a united national front rather than indulging in intra-party politics.
Nagar's remarks came in response to Ramesh's allegations that the government overlooked most Congress-nominated members for the delegation. The Congress General Secretary accused the ruling BJP of undermining parliamentary norms. The all-party groups, comprising MPs from various parties, aim to project a unified and resolute national stance against terrorism worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment
India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall