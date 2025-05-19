Left Menu

RLD's Malook Nagar Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Delegation Row

RLD leader Malook Nagar slammed Congress for opposition to the all-party delegation addressing terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. He questioned Congress' intentions, accusing it of politicizing national security. His comments followed Jairam Ramesh's criticism of the exclusion of Congress nominees from the delegation tasked with showcasing India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:07 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar criticized Congress after its MP, Jairam Ramesh, expressed dissatisfaction over the composition of an all-party parliamentary delegation. The delegation is tasked with presenting India's firm stand against terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Nagar underscored that the mission transcends party lines, highlighting national interest instead.

Speaking to ANI, Nagar questioned Congress' stance, pointing to some party members' reluctance to send the delegation. He argued that such a move could hinder efforts to expose Pakistan's alleged terror links globally. Nagar emphasized the critical importance of showcasing a united national front rather than indulging in intra-party politics.

Nagar's remarks came in response to Ramesh's allegations that the government overlooked most Congress-nominated members for the delegation. The Congress General Secretary accused the ruling BJP of undermining parliamentary norms. The all-party groups, comprising MPs from various parties, aim to project a unified and resolute national stance against terrorism worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

