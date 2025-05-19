Minister Hails Indian Armed Forces, Thanks PM for Suspending Indus Water Treaty

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Indian Armed Forces on Monday for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suspending the Indus Water Treaty, calling it a long-overdue rectification of historical injustices faced by Indian farmers.

The suspension of the treaty, originally signed in 1960, promises significant benefits for farmers in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. During a government meeting with farmer groups, Chouhan emphasized the Prime Minister's decisive actions, which he claims have ended the longstanding inequity in water distribution with Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of farmers, Chouhan recounted India's firm stance against terrorism while clarifying that their primary target was not Pakistan but terrorist camps. He lauded the armed forces for neutralizing threats and reiterated the government's commitment to preventing the flow of both blood and water to adversaries. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty stands as a testament to this resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)