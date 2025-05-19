Gujarat CM Unveils Development Projects in Visnagar Worth Over Rs 495 Crore

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kick-started a series of development projects in Visnagar on Monday, valued at over Rs 495 crore, in a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure and public amenities in the historic copper city, as noted in an official release.

During the event, CM Patel asserted the state government's dedication to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-centric political agenda. He highlighted the extensive inauguration of projects worth Rs 2,800 crore across Gujarat within three days, emphasizing the need for public engagement in these endeavors.

Patel lauded PM Modi's comprehensive approach, which he described as inclusive empowerment, ensuring ample funding for developmental purposes. He emphasized the launch of the Rs 1,020 crore Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridor and a Rs 210 crore bypass road project in Visnagar, illustrating a commitment to enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the state.

The Chief Minister also noted the significant increase in medical seats from 1,375 to 7,000, underscoring efforts to improve healthcare. With a focus on eradicating tuberculosis, he referenced the Ni-kshay Yojana's efforts to aid patients through treatment and nourishment. Patel called on citizens to embrace PM Modi's Nav Sankalp for continued progress.

At the APMC Ground event, Patel inaugurated key projects including new buildings for the Civil Hospital, Taluka Panchayat, and Visnagar Municipality. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel commented on Visnagar's steady journey toward seamless development, reinforced by necessary infrastructure advancements.

District In-Charge Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma commended the unwavering developmental focus, noting the state's proactive measures in Visnagar. With a cooperative vision, efforts are directed at empowering rural farmers and women, further evidenced by new constructions dedicated to public services.

