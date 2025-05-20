Left Menu

Bengaluru Battles Deluge: Tragic Deaths, Citywide Inspections, and Infrastructure Failures Amidst Torrential Rains

Two individuals lost their lives to electrocution following incessant rain in Bengaluru. City officials scramble to address the crisis marked by waterlogging and infrastructure failures. With heavy rains persisting, top government leaders will oversee recovery efforts. Emergency alerts have been issued as residents brace for continued weather challenges.

Visuals from May 19, 2025 of rain innudating the BTM Layout in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tragedy struck Bengaluru as two individuals succumbed to electrocution following unrelenting rainfall, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The victims, Manmohan Kamath and young Dinesh, faced fatal accidents linked to rain-induced flooding. The city's officials are now gearing up for intense inspections to mitigate further disasters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sarah Fathima, disclosed details of Kamath's tragic demise while he attempted to manage floodwaters in his apartment complex. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to lead comprehensive assessments across Bengaluru to address urgent infrastructure challenges caused by heavy downpours.

The massive rainfall, recording over 104mm, has resulted in severe disruptions, including a fatal wall collapse. Government leaders promised financial relief to affected families and highlighted ongoing efforts to clear obstructed drainage systems and manage waterlogged areas. Citizens remain alert as meteorologists warn of more downpours in the coming days.

