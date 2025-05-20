Left Menu

Indian Army Neutralizes Threat as Border Villages in J&K Rally for Relief

The Indian Army successfully neutralized a live Pakistani shell in a Jammu and Kashmir border village, averting potential danger to locals. Intense conflict has caused substantial damage to villages, prompting appeals for aid. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary recently visited affected areas, emphasizing the need for government intervention.

Updated: 20-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:11 IST
Indian Army Neutralizes Threat as Border Villages in J&K Rally for Relief
Live Pakistani shell destroyed by Indian Army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's bomb disposal unit has defused a live Pakistani shell found near a border village in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring public safety. Local resident Mohammad Mashuk praised the army's efforts, acknowledging the serious threat posed by the shell in Dara Bagyal, which had endangered nearby villagers.

A local in Dara Bagyal, Poonch, commended the army's swift action in neutralizing a roadside shell, which posed a significant threat to the safety of residents and passersby. The community expressed gratitude for the army's ongoing efforts to protect them from cross-border dangers.

Despite a recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the border villages in Jammu and Kashmir have experienced severe destruction due to Pakistani shelling. Congressman Surinder Choudhary visited the affected areas, highlighting the need for substantial government aid as villagers face destroyed homes and disrupted livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

