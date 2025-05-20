Left Menu

Aid Amidst Ruins: Indian Army's Medical Camps in Conflict Zones

In response to the devastation caused by Pakistani shelling, the Indian army organized a free medical camp in Baramulla's Uri sector. Locals in Rajouri face immense hardships with destroyed homes. Affected families plead for governmental aid and support as they grapple with lost livelihoods and properties.

Indian Army organises free medical camp to support civilians affected in shelling during Indo Pak conflict (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted humanitarian initiative, the Indian army on Tuesday conducted a free medical camp in the Uri sector of Baramulla, a move aimed at assisting civilians affected by ongoing Pakistani shelling amid the Indo-Pak conflict.

Meanwhile, the Rajouri district reels from havoc as residents find themselves at the epicenter of artillery onslaughts. Their homes are reduced to rubble or are too unsafe for habitation. Mohammad, an elder statesman from Rajouri, recounted the destruction of his house following a shell attack and implored the government for immediate aid, including tents and financial relief.

Mariya, a relative, narrated how her family, including her cousins, experienced life-threatening situations during the bombardment and lost consciousness. With household possessions destroyed, they echo widespread calls for government intervention. Saima, Mohammad's daughter, highlighted the financial struggles faced due to property losses and appealed for assistance. The barrage along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has left the border districts grappling with loss across homes, livestock, and livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

