Nationwide Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Indian Army's Operation Sindoor Triumph
The BJP's Tiranga Yatra initiative honors the valor of the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor's success. Organized across India, including Amritsar and New Delhi, it fosters unity and national pride. Significant participation includes Home Minister Amit Shah, marking solidarity against terrorism.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, celebrating the Indian Armed Forces following the recent success of Operation Sindoor. On Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh joined the yatra in Amritsar, highlighting widespread public support and patriotism among local residents.
In the wake of Operation Sindoor's achievements, similar events took place in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. Notably, participants in Himachal Pradesh's Pangi region marched at altitudes exceeding 13,570 ft, showcasing their dedication to honoring the armed forces and expressing national pride through slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in the Tiranga Yatra held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on May 18. The initiative, launched on May 13, continues until May 23, aiming to foster unity while informing citizens about the operation's success against terror threats. The series of events underscores the nation's solid response to the terrorism challenge in Pahalgam and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
