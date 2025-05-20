Left Menu

Nationwide Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Indian Army's Operation Sindoor Triumph

The BJP's Tiranga Yatra initiative honors the valor of the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor's success. Organized across India, including Amritsar and New Delhi, it fosters unity and national pride. Significant participation includes Home Minister Amit Shah, marking solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:48 IST
Nationwide Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Indian Army's Operation Sindoor Triumph
BJP leader Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, celebrating the Indian Armed Forces following the recent success of Operation Sindoor. On Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh joined the yatra in Amritsar, highlighting widespread public support and patriotism among local residents.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor's achievements, similar events took place in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. Notably, participants in Himachal Pradesh's Pangi region marched at altitudes exceeding 13,570 ft, showcasing their dedication to honoring the armed forces and expressing national pride through slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in the Tiranga Yatra held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on May 18. The initiative, launched on May 13, continues until May 23, aiming to foster unity while informing citizens about the operation's success against terror threats. The series of events underscores the nation's solid response to the terrorism challenge in Pahalgam and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025