India's Global Push Against Terrorism: A Unified Political Mission

The Indian government has dispatched an eight-member delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to Europe. The team's mission is to communicate India's stance on terrorism to key nations, focusing on PM Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorist activities, emphasizing India's proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:10 IST
Former Minister of State for External Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a determined effort to bolster its global stance against terrorism, India has sent an eight-member political delegation to Europe, aimed at communicating its unwavering position on the issue. Spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the team includes former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

The mission, Akbar emphasized, is to articulate India's resolute fight against terrorism, as defined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Akbar described terrorism as a 'vicious, poisonous problem' not confined to any single region but a threat to Europe and other parts of the world.

Akbar further stated that the delegation's goal is to explain India's strategic measures against terrorist bases. "We will pursue terrorists wherever they are," he asserted, pointing to a commitment to act against threats, including those originating from Pakistan. The broader initiative involves a series of all-party delegations visiting various countries, highlighting India's zero-tolerance approach.

