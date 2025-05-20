India's Global Push Against Terrorism: A Unified Political Mission

In a determined effort to bolster its global stance against terrorism, India has sent an eight-member political delegation to Europe, aimed at communicating its unwavering position on the issue. Spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the team includes former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

The mission, Akbar emphasized, is to articulate India's resolute fight against terrorism, as defined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Akbar described terrorism as a 'vicious, poisonous problem' not confined to any single region but a threat to Europe and other parts of the world.

Akbar further stated that the delegation's goal is to explain India's strategic measures against terrorist bases. "We will pursue terrorists wherever they are," he asserted, pointing to a commitment to act against threats, including those originating from Pakistan. The broader initiative involves a series of all-party delegations visiting various countries, highlighting India's zero-tolerance approach.

