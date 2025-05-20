Mumbai Covid-19 Deaths Attributed to Pre-existing Conditions

Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has reported the deaths of two patients who tested positive for Covid-19. However, officials emphasize that these deaths were attributed to severe pre-existing health conditions rather than the virus itself. A 14-year-old girl with nephrotic syndrome and a 54-year-old woman with oral cancer were the patients involved.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that the deaths were not directly caused by Covid-19, aligning with the assessment that the virus was not the primary factor in these fatalities. This information is notably relevant as India keeps a vigilant eye on the Covid-19 situation domestically and internationally.

In contrast to international Covid-19 surges, particularly in Singapore and Hong Kong, India maintains a controlled situation with only 257 active cases, all mild, as of May 19, 2025. The Health Ministry, alongside agencies like the NCDC, EMR division, and ICMR, ensures robust surveillance and preparedness through initiatives like the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, safeguarding public health effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)