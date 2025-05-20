Left Menu

Macron's Southeast Asia Strategic Tour: Deals and Diplomacy

President Emmanuel Macron of France is visiting Vietnam to discuss infrastructure and energy issues. His trip marks the first visit by a French president in nearly ten years and includes stops in Indonesia and Singapore. The tour aims to strengthen ties amidst global trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:44 IST
France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Southeast Asia during his upcoming state visit to Vietnam, a former French colony. His agenda primarily focuses on infrastructure and energy discussions, with officials hinting at numerous potential agreements to be sealed.

This marks the first visit by a French leader to Vietnam in nearly ten years and forms part of Macron's broader tour of Southeast Asia. He will traverse to Indonesia and Singapore following his Vietnam engagements, concluding his trip with a significant speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Vietnam, responding to evolving trade dynamics and potential high U.S. tariffs, is keen to pivot towards increased government expenditure. Plans include massive investments in transport, communications, and energy. Among the topics for Macron's meetings are satellite negotiations and energy collaborations, particularly in nuclear and renewable energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

