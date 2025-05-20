Left Menu

Britain Intensifies Sanctions to Pressure Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Britain announced comprehensive sanctions targeting Russia's military, energy, and financial sectors, following Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. The measures aim to disrupt Russian weapon supply chains, financial institutions evading sanctions, and Russia's shadow oil tanker fleet, urging for an immediate ceasefire.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:49 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Britain unveiled an extensive array of sanctions aimed at choking the Russian military, energy, and financial sectors, intensifying its stance against Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This decisive action comes in the wake of Russian drone attacks over the weekend, marking the most significant drone offensive in the war thus far. The 100 sanctions specifically target Russian weapons systems' supply chains, including Iskander missiles, Kremlin-backed information operations, and financial bodies aiding Russia in evading previous sanctions. Additionally, the crackdown focuses on Russia's so-called shadow fleet of oil tanker ships.

Foreign Minister David Lammy urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consent to a complete, unconditional ceasefire to foster dialogue for a lasting and just peace. Lammy stressed that delaying peace efforts would only intensify Britain's resolve to assist Ukraine in self-defense and further tighten sanctions against Russia's war machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

