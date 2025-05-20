Britain Intensifies Sanctions to Pressure Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

On Tuesday, Britain unveiled an extensive array of sanctions aimed at choking the Russian military, energy, and financial sectors, intensifying its stance against Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This decisive action comes in the wake of Russian drone attacks over the weekend, marking the most significant drone offensive in the war thus far. The 100 sanctions specifically target Russian weapons systems' supply chains, including Iskander missiles, Kremlin-backed information operations, and financial bodies aiding Russia in evading previous sanctions. Additionally, the crackdown focuses on Russia's so-called shadow fleet of oil tanker ships.

Foreign Minister David Lammy urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consent to a complete, unconditional ceasefire to foster dialogue for a lasting and just peace. Lammy stressed that delaying peace efforts would only intensify Britain's resolve to assist Ukraine in self-defense and further tighten sanctions against Russia's war machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)