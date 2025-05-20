Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Operation Sindoor Controversy

Congress leader Salman Khurshid supports Rahul Gandhi's claims against External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Operation Sindoor controversy. Khurshid emphasizes Gandhi's careful assessment and national interest as the core of his statements. Despite criticism, Khurshid believes the political discourse serves the nation's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:03 IST
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to defend his party colleague, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday stood by Rahul Gandhi's contentious remarks about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was accused of premature notification to Pakistan ahead of the strikes during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing questions from ANI, Khurshid emphasized Gandhi's detailed assessment and commitment to national interests, stating that as Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi is tasked with specific rights and responsibilities that guide his discourse.

Khurshid, part of a multi-party delegation visiting several nations to assert India's anti-terrorism stance, reiterated his role in representing Congress without conflicting views. His participation, he noted, was in adherence to the party's directives, awaiting further details from government briefings.

He further clarified his stance, remarking on the need to align with the government's briefings against Pakistan and awaiting further information before offering a comprehensive opinion.

Meanwhile, Khurshid refused to comment on the timing of the delegations, citing that the party's decision remains final.

Rahul Gandhi had previously criticized the government's actions and questioned the details regarding India's losses in Operation Sindoor. His allegations against Jaishankar prompted backlash from the BJP, accusing him of echoing 'Pakistan's language'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

