In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region for the first time following the expulsion of Ukrainian forces. This visit is seen as a demonstration of Putin's continuous support and governance in the region.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reported that during his visit, Putin met with local volunteer organizations, highlighting the importance of civic engagement in rebuilding efforts and strengthening regional stability.

In addition, Putin took the opportunity to visit the Kursk-II nuclear power plant, an essential facility contributing to the area's energy supply, underscoring both its strategic and economic significance to Russia.

