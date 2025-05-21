Pope Urges Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Escalating Crisis
Pope Leo XIV has urged Israel to permit humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, describing the situation there as increasingly concerning and saddening. During his general audience, he called for an end to hostilities and stressed that the most vulnerable populations are suffering the most.
Pope Leo XIV issued a heartfelt plea for Israel to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, an area he described as facing an escalating crisis.
Speaking during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square, the pontiff expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions in the Palestinian enclave.
The Pope emphasized the dire need for relief efforts, highlighting that the ongoing conflict disproportionately affects children, the elderly, and the sick.
