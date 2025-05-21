Tragic Love Story: Couple's Decision Leads to Fatal Outcome

A tragic event unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district when a young couple jumped in front of a moving train, resulting in the man's death and severe injury to the woman.

Rohit Kumar Yadav and Kajal Gautam, who had recently married in court against their families' wishes, took this drastic step near the Kandhiya railway crossing.

Authorities suspect familial rejection post-marriage drove them to this decision. Gautam was rushed to Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital, while Yadav was declared dead at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)