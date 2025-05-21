Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: Couple's Decision Leads to Fatal Outcome

In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a tragic incident unfolded as a young couple, recently married against their families' wishes, attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train. The man died instantly, while the woman survived but lost her legs. Opposition from their families reportedly led to this drastic step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district when a young couple jumped in front of a moving train, resulting in the man's death and severe injury to the woman.

Rohit Kumar Yadav and Kajal Gautam, who had recently married in court against their families' wishes, took this drastic step near the Kandhiya railway crossing.

Authorities suspect familial rejection post-marriage drove them to this decision. Gautam was rushed to Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital, while Yadav was declared dead at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

