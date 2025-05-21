India Strikes a Landmark Blow in the Fight Against Naxalism
In a historic victory against Naxalism, Indian security forces have eliminated 27 militants, including the top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao. This marks the first time a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized, signaling a significant breakthrough in the government's mission to eradicate left-wing extremism.
India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Naxalism with the successful neutralization of 27 Naxals, including Nambala Keshav Rao, the top leader of the banned CPI-Maoist. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the victory, noting the unprecedented elimination of a general secretary-ranked leader in the movement.
Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, served as the ideological and operational leader of the Naxal group. His death marks a pivotal moment in the decades-long struggle. Shah applauded the dedication of security forces and intelligence agencies, labeling the operation a 'major breakthrough' toward peace in affected regions.
Shah shared via social media platform 'X' that the operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, represents a historic achievement, while operations Black Forest led to 54 arrests and 84 surrenders across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government aims to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, intensifying its efforts against left-wing extremism.
