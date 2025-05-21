Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's Decisive Response to Aggression

In a forceful response to enemy provocations, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control, underscoring its commitment to a swift and decisive retaliation. This military maneuver was described by an army officer as a strong rebuttal to 'cowardly provocations,' highlighting the army's preparedness to counter any aggression.

The officer revealed that the enemy attempted to strike military positions but, unable to engage directly, resorted to targeting civilians and sacred sites with heavy artillery. 'As a company commander, I managed the situation when heavy fire was directed at us,' he stated, emphasizing the army's tactical response in targeting the enemy.

Utilizing high-tech surveillance and indigenous artillery, the Indian Army retaliated on the night of May 6, effectively neutralizing enemy positions. With homegrown technology, including drones and drone-jamming techniques, they strategically dismantled enemy posts, marking a significant achievement in defending against external threats using domestically developed systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)