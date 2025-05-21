Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's Decisive Response to Aggression

Operation Sindoor, led by the Indian Army, showcased a powerful and strategic response to enemy provocations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation underscored the effectiveness of indigenous defense systems and emphasized the army's readiness to retaliate with full force when provoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:55 IST
Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a forceful response to enemy provocations, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control, underscoring its commitment to a swift and decisive retaliation. This military maneuver was described by an army officer as a strong rebuttal to 'cowardly provocations,' highlighting the army's preparedness to counter any aggression.

The officer revealed that the enemy attempted to strike military positions but, unable to engage directly, resorted to targeting civilians and sacred sites with heavy artillery. 'As a company commander, I managed the situation when heavy fire was directed at us,' he stated, emphasizing the army's tactical response in targeting the enemy.

Utilizing high-tech surveillance and indigenous artillery, the Indian Army retaliated on the night of May 6, effectively neutralizing enemy positions. With homegrown technology, including drones and drone-jamming techniques, they strategically dismantled enemy posts, marking a significant achievement in defending against external threats using domestically developed systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

