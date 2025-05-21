Left Menu

Greenland Mines Bright Future with Sustainable Aluminum Production

Greenland grants a 30-year mining permit to extract anorthosite, a rock similar to one found on the moon, for eco-friendly aluminum production. Despite geopolitical interests, investment from the U.S. remains absent. However, European engagement is promising, highlighting Greenland's slow yet potential-rich mining sector.

Updated: 21-05-2025 21:50 IST
Greenland has issued a significant 30-year mining permit to a Danish-French consortium for the extraction of anorthosite, a mineral likened to moon rock, with potential to redefine eco-friendly aluminum production.

The mineral-rich Arctic island continues to garner international attention, notably after former U.S. President Donald Trump's overture to purchase it. The permissions have been allotted to Greenland Anorthosite Mining (GAM), nurtured by French investors and Greenland-Denmark state funds.

Despite limited U.S. investment, European dialogue, spurred by environmental and governmental progress, shows promise in realizing Greenland's mining ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

