Tripura Enhances Transparency in Public Distribution with New Appointments

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency in public hiring during a recent event in Agartala. A total of 15 food inspectors received appointment letters, and significant initiatives aimed at boosting farmer income were announced, marking a step towards dynamic governance and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:27 IST
CM Saha distributed offers to selected candidates (Photo/TripuraCMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a movement towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in public services, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha emphasized the state's commitment during a ceremony in Agartala. He revealed efforts to streamline the public distribution system, with initiatives including filling vacancies and awarding jobs based on merit.

At an event held at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala, offer letters were distributed to food inspectors selected through the Tripura Public Service Commission, reaffirming the government's dedication to transparent recruitment processes. CM Saha detailed the recruitment drive for sub-inspectors, storekeepers, and other positions, prioritizing transparency and adherence to government guidelines.

Responding to opposition criticism, the Chief Minister highlighted the distinctions between current practices and past political appointments, asserting that the transparency in hiring is owed to the hard work and skill of the applicants. He announced that 19,262 individuals, including those under specific schemes, have secured government positions, while efforts to boost farmers' income through direct purchases at the Minimum Support Price continue. The event was attended by several senior officials and ministers, symbolizing collaborative governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

