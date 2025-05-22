Left Menu

Sambhal's Transformation: Statues and Streets in Revamp Plan

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a major facelift as local authorities initiate a demolition drive, aiming to beautify the city and install statues of historical figures at key intersections. The project, led by Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari, focuses on improving infrastructure and addressing encroachments causing traffic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:13 IST
Sambhal administration conducting this demolition drive (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sambhal, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is on the brink of a significant transformation as local authorities embarked on a demolition drive this week aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and aesthetics. Central to the plan is the installation of statues of notable historical figures at critical intersections throughout the city.

Mani Bhushan Tiwari, Executive Officer of the Sambhal Municipal Council, explained to ANI that the campaign seeks to remove unauthorized encroachments to facilitate the installation of statues of significant personalities linked to the area. Statues of Maharana Pratap, Lord Parashuram, and Ahilyabai Holkar are slated for installation at Chandausi Chauraha, Shankar Chauraha, and Manokamna Tiraha Park, respectively.

Tiwari emphasized the administration's commitment to decongesting the city's roads by reclaiming public spaces overwhelmed by unlawful encroachments. He assured that all actions are in accordance with legal regulations and that the Public Works Department is involved in the meticulous process of road measurement and encroachment removal to prevent traffic mishaps and jams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

