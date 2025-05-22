Haryana CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrating Armed Forces' Bravery

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Thursday, aimed at paying tribute to the armed forces for their commendable role in Operation Sindoor. During his address, Saini declared the rallies as pivotal moments for expressing true homage to patriotism and sacrifice.

Saini commented, "Tiranga Yatras are being conducted nationwide, serving as more than just events; they symbolize our nation's commitment to bravery and self-respect. This particular Yatra is dedicated to the courageous soldiers whose efforts in Operation Sindoor uplifted the nation's honor and safety." He emphasized that Operation Sindoor is more than a military achievement; it is a testament to the bravery of Indian soldiers.

During an earlier meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini lauded the Prime Minister's decisive leadership that culminated in the success of Operation Sindoor, commending the destruction of terrorist hideouts on home soil. In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Saini echoed the national sentiment for strong anti-terrorism action, reinforcing Modi's strong-handed approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)