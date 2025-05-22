Left Menu

Haryana CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrating Armed Forces' Bravery

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a 'Tiranga Yatra' to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the significance of the yatra, Saini emphasized its role in celebrating patriotism and honoring military sacrifices, while praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership in tackling terrorism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:34 IST
Haryana CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrating Armed Forces' Bravery
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Thursday, aimed at paying tribute to the armed forces for their commendable role in Operation Sindoor. During his address, Saini declared the rallies as pivotal moments for expressing true homage to patriotism and sacrifice.

Saini commented, "Tiranga Yatras are being conducted nationwide, serving as more than just events; they symbolize our nation's commitment to bravery and self-respect. This particular Yatra is dedicated to the courageous soldiers whose efforts in Operation Sindoor uplifted the nation's honor and safety." He emphasized that Operation Sindoor is more than a military achievement; it is a testament to the bravery of Indian soldiers.

During an earlier meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini lauded the Prime Minister's decisive leadership that culminated in the success of Operation Sindoor, commending the destruction of terrorist hideouts on home soil. In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Saini echoed the national sentiment for strong anti-terrorism action, reinforcing Modi's strong-handed approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025