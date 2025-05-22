Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with the Governor, extended a warm welcome to pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib. Preparations, including a new ropeway project, promise to ease the journey. Over 11 lakh have participated in the Char Dham Yatra, and eco-friendly measures are being emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST
Uttarakhand Prepares for Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ceremonial start of this year's Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage was marked by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extending a heartfelt welcome to devotees nationwide and globally. Situated at a staggering height of over 15,000 feet, the portals of the revered shrine will open on May 25, drawing lakhs of visitors annually.

Chief Minister Dhami, addressing media at the send-off of the first batch of pilgrims, confirmed the shrine's opening date and detailed preparations. He lauded the Indian government's approval of critical ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, set to ease the traditionally arduous journey. The CM extended an open invitation to devotees from far and wide.

Similarly, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) appreciated the meticulous arrangements made by state authorities. Emphasizing hospitality, he credited the administration and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for their dedication. Both leaders expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing transport infrastructure improvements in the area.

Promoting a respectful approach towards armed forces personnel, CM Dhami also shared impressive participation statistics from the Char Dham Yatra, with over 11 lakh completing the spiritual journey. Environmental conservation remains a priority, with Dhami urging adherence to ancestral rules to maintain the area's sanctity. He highlighted the state's pledge to ensure a plastic-free Yatra, and commended governmental amenities provided for pilgrims' convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025