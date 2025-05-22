Uttarakhand Prepares for Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage

The ceremonial start of this year's Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage was marked by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extending a heartfelt welcome to devotees nationwide and globally. Situated at a staggering height of over 15,000 feet, the portals of the revered shrine will open on May 25, drawing lakhs of visitors annually.

Chief Minister Dhami, addressing media at the send-off of the first batch of pilgrims, confirmed the shrine's opening date and detailed preparations. He lauded the Indian government's approval of critical ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, set to ease the traditionally arduous journey. The CM extended an open invitation to devotees from far and wide.

Similarly, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) appreciated the meticulous arrangements made by state authorities. Emphasizing hospitality, he credited the administration and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for their dedication. Both leaders expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing transport infrastructure improvements in the area.

Promoting a respectful approach towards armed forces personnel, CM Dhami also shared impressive participation statistics from the Char Dham Yatra, with over 11 lakh completing the spiritual journey. Environmental conservation remains a priority, with Dhami urging adherence to ancestral rules to maintain the area's sanctity. He highlighted the state's pledge to ensure a plastic-free Yatra, and commended governmental amenities provided for pilgrims' convenience.

