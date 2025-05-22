Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Wins Major Battery Storage Bid in Kerala

NTPC Green Energy, a state-owned enterprise, secured an 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage project in Kerala through an NHPC auction. This project will provide an 80MW power supply for four hours. The e-reverse auction took place on May 21, 2025, as part of NHPC's selection for BESS developers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC Green Energy has announced its winning bid for a significant battery energy storage project in Kerala. This development comes as a result of an auction conducted by NHPC.

The project involves an 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage system, capable of supplying 80MW of power for a duration of four hours.

NTPC Green Energy emerged victorious in the e-reverse auction held on May 21, 2025, part of NHPC's effort to select developers for a 125MW/500MWh ISTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala. Confirmation via a letter of award is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

