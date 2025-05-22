NTPC Green Energy Wins Major Battery Storage Bid in Kerala

State-owned NTPC Green Energy has announced its winning bid for a significant battery energy storage project in Kerala. This development comes as a result of an auction conducted by NHPC.

The project involves an 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage system, capable of supplying 80MW of power for a duration of four hours.

NTPC Green Energy emerged victorious in the e-reverse auction held on May 21, 2025, part of NHPC's effort to select developers for a 125MW/500MWh ISTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala. Confirmation via a letter of award is anticipated.

