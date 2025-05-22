NIA Arrests Key Associate in Amritsar Temple Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into a grenade assault on a temple in Punjab's Amritsar, arresting a key figure connected to the case. Bhagwant Singh, known as Manna Bhatti, was captured on Wednesday from Akalgarh village, according to statements from the agency on Thursday.

The attack, orchestrated in March this year by Gursidak Singh and an accomplice identified as Vishal alias Chuchi, targeted the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir. Evidence suggests that the proscribed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) has taken responsibility for the act. While Gursidak Singh was killed in a police encounter shortly after the incident, Vishal was apprehended, along with two others, Diwan Singh alias Sunny and Sahib Singh alias Saba.

Investigations reveal that Bhagwant Singh, who had been evading authorities, provided refuge and support to the attackers during and after the attack. NIA's findings also show that his bank account received funds suspected to be linked to terrorist activities. Efforts to dismantle KLF's network within the country and its international connections continue, as stated by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)