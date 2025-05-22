Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Associate in Amritsar Temple Attack Case

The NIA has apprehended Bhagwant Singh, linked to KLF militants accused in a grenade attack on Amritsar's Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir. Singh, on the run since the attack, was arrested for allegedly aiding the perpetrators, bringing the case's total arrests to four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:28 IST
NIA Arrests Key Associate in Amritsar Temple Attack Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into a grenade assault on a temple in Punjab's Amritsar, arresting a key figure connected to the case. Bhagwant Singh, known as Manna Bhatti, was captured on Wednesday from Akalgarh village, according to statements from the agency on Thursday.

The attack, orchestrated in March this year by Gursidak Singh and an accomplice identified as Vishal alias Chuchi, targeted the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir. Evidence suggests that the proscribed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) has taken responsibility for the act. While Gursidak Singh was killed in a police encounter shortly after the incident, Vishal was apprehended, along with two others, Diwan Singh alias Sunny and Sahib Singh alias Saba.

Investigations reveal that Bhagwant Singh, who had been evading authorities, provided refuge and support to the attackers during and after the attack. NIA's findings also show that his bank account received funds suspected to be linked to terrorist activities. Efforts to dismantle KLF's network within the country and its international connections continue, as stated by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025