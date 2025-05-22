TMC Delegation Visits J&K: A Mission of Solidarity Amid Political Controversy

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) embarked on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir this week. Their mission is to engage with residents affected by cross-border shelling, a result of Operation Sindoor. The delegation includes TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Md Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Mamata Bala Thakur, and West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, and aims to express solidarity, empathy, and sympathy.

An air of controversy accompanies the visit as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal and a BJP Leader, accused the TMC of using the trip as a political maneuver. Adhikari slammed the move, alleging that it is rooted in a lack of interest in West Bengal's issues and serves as an appeasement strategy amid a rising summer heat in their home state.

Despite the criticism, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose clarified the delegation's intentions. She emphasized the need for attention and rehabilitation for the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir, which face dire circumstances. Ghose articulated that the trip underscores a broader commitment to national unity and ensuring no community feels neglected or alone.

