Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's Agriculture Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, announced plans to reduce the price of a 5-kg bag of rice to under 3,000 yen. The initiative, reported by Jiji, aims to make rice more affordable for consumers amid economic challenges. The current exchange rate is 1 USD to 143.8000 yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-05-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 06:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on households, Japan's newly appointed Agriculture Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, is making waves with his ambitious plan to cut rice prices. Koizumi is targeting a price of less than 3,000 yen ($20.86) for a 5-kg bag of rice on store shelves.

This new pricing strategy, reported by Jiji, signals a significant governmental effort to make staple goods more accessible amid ongoing economic difficulties faced by many Japanese consumers.

At the current exchange rate, $1 is equivalent to 143.8000 yen, providing perspective on the financial dynamics influencing this agricultural policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

