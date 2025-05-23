Left Menu

Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: A Young Life Lost Over Alleged Theft

A 12-year-old boy, Krishnendu Das, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after being accused and humiliated for allegedly stealing a packet of chips from a shop in Panskura. The incident has sparked outrage and a police investigation is underway. The shopkeeper involved is currently untraceable.

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Panskura, Paschim Medinipur, where a 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life after being accused of theft. The tragedy has sparked outrage in the community and prompted a police investigation.

Krishnendu Das, a class 7 student, was reportedly accused of stealing a packet of chips from a local shop owned by Subhankar Dikshit. Despite his pleas of innocence and willingness to pay for the chips, he was humiliated by being forced to do sit-ups in public.

The young boy returned home and, in a tragic turn of events, consumed pesticide. A note found near him expressed his innocence and love for the snack. The shopkeeper now faces public backlash and is currently untraceable amidst the brewing outrage.

