Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: A Young Life Lost Over Alleged Theft

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Panskura, Paschim Medinipur, where a 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life after being accused of theft. The tragedy has sparked outrage in the community and prompted a police investigation.

Krishnendu Das, a class 7 student, was reportedly accused of stealing a packet of chips from a local shop owned by Subhankar Dikshit. Despite his pleas of innocence and willingness to pay for the chips, he was humiliated by being forced to do sit-ups in public.

The young boy returned home and, in a tragic turn of events, consumed pesticide. A note found near him expressed his innocence and love for the snack. The shopkeeper now faces public backlash and is currently untraceable amidst the brewing outrage.

