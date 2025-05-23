Left Menu

Uttarakhand Forest Dept Doubles Plant Conservation Efforts in Five Years

The Uttarakhand Forest Department's Research Wing has significantly advanced plant conservation, marked by their sixth annual report for the International Day for Biological Diversity. Doubling since 2020, 2228 plant species are now conserved, with essential species listed under threatened categories, tackling 'Plant Blindness' and promoting environmental stewardship.

Varieties of Plant species (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Research Wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, on the International Day for Biological Diversity, showcased a pivotal milestone in plant conservation with the release of its sixth annual report. This document illustrates notable progress in biodiversity preservation within the region.

Since its inaugural release in 2020, where 1145 plant species were conserved, the number has impressively doubled to 2228. Among these, 120 species are classified as threatened or endangered, with 75 appearing on the IUCN Red List.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, emphasized the importance of this conservation initiative, which was set in motion to combat 'Plant Blindness' and increase awareness about the critical role plants play in ecological balance and medicinal uses. With species like the White Himalayan Lilly and the Himalyan Golden Spike included, the Uttarakhand Forest Department stands apart in its comprehensive inventory and dedicated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

