Uttarakhand Forest Dept Doubles Plant Conservation Efforts in Five Years

The Research Wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, on the International Day for Biological Diversity, showcased a pivotal milestone in plant conservation with the release of its sixth annual report. This document illustrates notable progress in biodiversity preservation within the region.

Since its inaugural release in 2020, where 1145 plant species were conserved, the number has impressively doubled to 2228. Among these, 120 species are classified as threatened or endangered, with 75 appearing on the IUCN Red List.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, emphasized the importance of this conservation initiative, which was set in motion to combat 'Plant Blindness' and increase awareness about the critical role plants play in ecological balance and medicinal uses. With species like the White Himalayan Lilly and the Himalyan Golden Spike included, the Uttarakhand Forest Department stands apart in its comprehensive inventory and dedicated efforts.

