Election Commission Harnesses Technology for Seamless Voting Process Ahead of Elections

In a pivotal move to enhance electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India inaugurated a two-day conference for Chief Electoral Officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the conference highlighted the importance of integrating technology to ensure accurate and updated electoral rolls. Top officials strategized and shared innovations for upcoming elections.

Additionally, specialized training sessions for Booth-Level Officers from Bihar aimed to ensure error-free rolls, while initiatives for police officers sought to improve coordination in law enforcement and election management processes.

