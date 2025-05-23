Left Menu

Election Commission Harnesses Technology for Seamless Voting Process Ahead of Elections

The Election Commission of India kicked off a two-day conference in New Delhi, focusing on updating electoral rolls with technology. Attended by national election officials, the event emphasized strategic election management. Additional training for Bihar officers aimed at boosting skills in maintaining error-free electoral rolls was also conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:35 IST
Election Commission Harnesses Technology for Seamless Voting Process Ahead of Elections
CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to enhance electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India inaugurated a two-day conference for Chief Electoral Officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the conference highlighted the importance of integrating technology to ensure accurate and updated electoral rolls. Top officials strategized and shared innovations for upcoming elections.

Additionally, specialized training sessions for Booth-Level Officers from Bihar aimed to ensure error-free rolls, while initiatives for police officers sought to improve coordination in law enforcement and election management processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025