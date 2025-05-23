Election Commission Harnesses Technology for Seamless Voting Process Ahead of Elections
The Election Commission of India kicked off a two-day conference in New Delhi, focusing on updating electoral rolls with technology. Attended by national election officials, the event emphasized strategic election management. Additional training for Bihar officers aimed at boosting skills in maintaining error-free electoral rolls was also conducted.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move to enhance electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India inaugurated a two-day conference for Chief Electoral Officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.
Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the conference highlighted the importance of integrating technology to ensure accurate and updated electoral rolls. Top officials strategized and shared innovations for upcoming elections.
Additionally, specialized training sessions for Booth-Level Officers from Bihar aimed to ensure error-free rolls, while initiatives for police officers sought to improve coordination in law enforcement and election management processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Reorientation: Bihar Leaders Switch Allegiances
Empowering ITI Students: Disaster Management Training in Maharashtra
ILO and EU Support EUROMOD Tax-Benefit Microsimulation Training in China
Empowering the Future: Disaster Management Training for Maharashtra's Youth
Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology to set up campus in Mumbai, welcome first batch of students in 2026: Officials.