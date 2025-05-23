Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rulings Awaited: Celebi’s Security Clearance Revocation Sparks Legal Battle

The Delhi HC reserved judgment on Celebi's challenge against BCAS's revocation of its security clearance due to national security concerns. Arguments highlighted regulatory compliance and national security imperatives. Celebi's operations at major airports face disruption; the government cites security risks and intelligence inputs for its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:05 IST
Delhi High Court Rulings Awaited: Celebi’s Security Clearance Revocation Sparks Legal Battle
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety's decision to revoke its security clearance on grounds of 'national security' concerns. Justice Sachin Datta reserved the order post extensive arguments from both sides.

Representing Celebi, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, 2013, remains binding unless overturned by Parliament. Rohatgi maintained that security regulations must adhere to due process, asserting that the government's decision lacked procedural fairness and overstepped authority by cancelling Celebi's clearance without a proper hearing.

Government Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the centrality of aviation security in national safety and the unique legal nature of the case. He defended the revocation based on intelligence alerts about Celebi's operations, particularly its airport ground handling, stressing that some information must remain classified for national interest. The Delhi HC judgment is keenly awaited to determine the company's operational continuity across major Indian airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025