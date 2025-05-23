Delhi High Court Rulings Awaited: Celebi’s Security Clearance Revocation Sparks Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety's decision to revoke its security clearance on grounds of 'national security' concerns. Justice Sachin Datta reserved the order post extensive arguments from both sides.

Representing Celebi, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, 2013, remains binding unless overturned by Parliament. Rohatgi maintained that security regulations must adhere to due process, asserting that the government's decision lacked procedural fairness and overstepped authority by cancelling Celebi's clearance without a proper hearing.

Government Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the centrality of aviation security in national safety and the unique legal nature of the case. He defended the revocation based on intelligence alerts about Celebi's operations, particularly its airport ground handling, stressing that some information must remain classified for national interest. The Delhi HC judgment is keenly awaited to determine the company's operational continuity across major Indian airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)