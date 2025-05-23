Left Menu

Sibanye-Stillwater Rescues 260 Miners After Hoist Incident

Sibanye-Stillwater worked to rescue 260 miners trapped in one of its gold mines due to a hoist system failure. The incident at Kloof gold mine, 60 km west of Johannesburg, didn't result in injuries. Efforts were underway to safely bring the miners to the surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sibanye-Stillwater initiated a rescue operation Friday to safely extract 260 miners trapped underground after a hoist system malfunction at its Kloof gold mine. The incident occurred Thursday evening in a shaft 60 kilometers west of Johannesburg. Despite being underground, all miners were reported safe.

The workers, initially counted as 289, were gathered at a sub-shaft station and provided with food as they awaited extraction efforts scheduled for Friday afternoon. The company confirmed its priority remained the safety of its miners, stating the decision to keep them underground was based on safety precautions.

Sibanye, noted for operating some of the deepest gold mines globally, extracts gold from depths reaching approximately 3,200 meters. This incident highlights South Africa's ongoing mining safety challenges, a region well-known for frequent and severe mining accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

