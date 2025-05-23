Tragic Losses in Mining Accidents: Lives Lost in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, three workers lost their lives when river water entered an illegal coal mine in the Bariatu Khawa area. The mishap occurred early Thursday morning, around 6:30 am, when officials realized that the workers were missing.

Authorities report that water from the Khawa River breached the illegal mining pit, trapping the workers. The mine, allegedly excavated without any safety measures, was flooded, said Circle Officer Ram Ratan Barnwal. He noted, 'We discovered they were swept away by the river. Efforts to pump out the water and continue the search operation are ongoing.'

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, a rockslide at a Mega Blue Metal-operated quarry led to the death of five workers and left another seriously injured. The rockslide, which occurred on Tuesday, buried workers, including victim Harshit from Odisha. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed sorrow and announced financial aid for victims' families, ensuring the injured worker receives top medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)