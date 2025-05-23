Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Dust: New Regulations and Advanced Technology Deployed

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) mandates registration on its Dust Portal for all construction exceeding 500 square meters to enforce dust control. Innovations include GPS-enabled anti-smog guns across industrial zones. The Delhi government stresses the balance between industrial growth and environmental protection through sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:36 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Dust: New Regulations and Advanced Technology Deployed
Delhi Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has made it compulsory for construction and demolition projects to register on its Dust Portal. This registration is a prerequisite for the approval of building plans and aims to ensure strict adherence to dust control measures.

The DPCC has commanded land-owning and construction agencies, along with contractors, to comply with 14 key dust mitigation strategies. These include wet suppression via approved anti-smog guns and water sprinkling, as highlighted in a letter from the Environment Minister's office. The committee will monitor construction projects over 500 square meters to ensure these controls are implemented.

The Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is ramping up efforts to address air pollution in industrial sectors where anti-smog guns and sprinklers are not yet used. The government will deploy eight high-tech, GPS-enabled hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles to major industrial zones, reaffirming its commitment to both industrial growth and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025