Delhi's Battle Against Dust: New Regulations and Advanced Technology Deployed

In a significant move to combat air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has made it compulsory for construction and demolition projects to register on its Dust Portal. This registration is a prerequisite for the approval of building plans and aims to ensure strict adherence to dust control measures.

The DPCC has commanded land-owning and construction agencies, along with contractors, to comply with 14 key dust mitigation strategies. These include wet suppression via approved anti-smog guns and water sprinkling, as highlighted in a letter from the Environment Minister's office. The committee will monitor construction projects over 500 square meters to ensure these controls are implemented.

The Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is ramping up efforts to address air pollution in industrial sectors where anti-smog guns and sprinklers are not yet used. The government will deploy eight high-tech, GPS-enabled hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles to major industrial zones, reaffirming its commitment to both industrial growth and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)