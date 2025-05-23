India Extends Airspace Restrictions: Security Underpins Decisive Move
India has extended its airspace restrictions for Pakistani aircraft until June 23. Amidst security concerns, the Indian government maintains the status quo. Meanwhile, the revocation of Turkish firm's security clearance assures uninterrupted airport operations across the country. Recent flight denial into Pakistani airspace highlights ongoing aviation tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move underscored by security concerns, India has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft until June 23. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the government's decision to maintain the existing status quo during a press conference on Friday.
The extension comes amidst heightened security considerations and follows recent incidents involving Pakistani airspace. In a related development, the ministry has revoked security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, citing national security grounds. Despite this, Minister Naidu assured that airport operations nationwide remain unaffected, stating, 'We are taking guidance from security agencies on this matter.'
Concerns about airspace restrictions were further exemplified when IndiGo's flight 6E 2142 was denied access to Pakistani airspace during a hailstorm event. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported the request was dismissed, adding another layer to the complex airspace dynamics between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PSL Shifts Venue to UAE Amidst Security Concerns
Cricket Tournaments in Turmoil: IPL and PSL Face Security Concerns
Defence Ministry Urges Media to Refrain from Real-Time Reporting amid Rising Security Concerns
ICAI Exams Postponed Amid National Security Concerns
Mid-IPL Clash Halted by Indo-Pak Tensions: Security Concerns Take Center Stage in Dharamshala