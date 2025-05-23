India Extends Airspace Restrictions: Security Underpins Decisive Move

In a decisive move underscored by security concerns, India has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft until June 23. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the government's decision to maintain the existing status quo during a press conference on Friday.

The extension comes amidst heightened security considerations and follows recent incidents involving Pakistani airspace. In a related development, the ministry has revoked security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, citing national security grounds. Despite this, Minister Naidu assured that airport operations nationwide remain unaffected, stating, 'We are taking guidance from security agencies on this matter.'

Concerns about airspace restrictions were further exemplified when IndiGo's flight 6E 2142 was denied access to Pakistani airspace during a hailstorm event. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported the request was dismissed, adding another layer to the complex airspace dynamics between the neighboring countries.

