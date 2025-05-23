Left Menu

India Extends Airspace Restrictions: Security Underpins Decisive Move

India has extended its airspace restrictions for Pakistani aircraft until June 23. Amidst security concerns, the Indian government maintains the status quo. Meanwhile, the revocation of Turkish firm's security clearance assures uninterrupted airport operations across the country. Recent flight denial into Pakistani airspace highlights ongoing aviation tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:34 IST
India Extends Airspace Restrictions: Security Underpins Decisive Move
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move underscored by security concerns, India has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft until June 23. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the government's decision to maintain the existing status quo during a press conference on Friday.

The extension comes amidst heightened security considerations and follows recent incidents involving Pakistani airspace. In a related development, the ministry has revoked security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, citing national security grounds. Despite this, Minister Naidu assured that airport operations nationwide remain unaffected, stating, 'We are taking guidance from security agencies on this matter.'

Concerns about airspace restrictions were further exemplified when IndiGo's flight 6E 2142 was denied access to Pakistani airspace during a hailstorm event. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported the request was dismissed, adding another layer to the complex airspace dynamics between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025