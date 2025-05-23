Left Menu

Air Force Honors Excellence at Flight Test Course Valedictory in Bengaluru

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh presided over the valedictory function of the Flight Test Course at the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School. Graduating officers received recognition for their achievements in the rigorous 48-week course, underscoring the IAF's commitment to indigenization and self-reliance in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:50 IST
Air Force Honors Excellence at Flight Test Course Valedictory in Bengaluru
The 47th Flight Test Court of IAF (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonial conclusion to the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School's Flight Test Course, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh graced the 'Suranjan Das Dinner' in Bengaluru on Friday. The event recognized the dedication and accomplishment of graduating officers, awarding certificates and trophies for exceptional performance.

The demanding 48-week course is pivotal in enhancing the nation's capabilities for testing advanced aerial platforms and systems. Addressing the attendees, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized the critical importance of the rigorous training, urging new graduates to maintain the highest standards of competence and dedication.

He reiterated the Air Force's focus on indigenization, highlighting significant projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and LCA MK-II. At the awards ceremony, Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj received the prestigious 'Suranjan Das Trophy' for best all-round performance, highlighting the achievements of the elite group of specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025