Air Force Honors Excellence at Flight Test Course Valedictory in Bengaluru

In a ceremonial conclusion to the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School's Flight Test Course, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh graced the 'Suranjan Das Dinner' in Bengaluru on Friday. The event recognized the dedication and accomplishment of graduating officers, awarding certificates and trophies for exceptional performance.

The demanding 48-week course is pivotal in enhancing the nation's capabilities for testing advanced aerial platforms and systems. Addressing the attendees, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized the critical importance of the rigorous training, urging new graduates to maintain the highest standards of competence and dedication.

He reiterated the Air Force's focus on indigenization, highlighting significant projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and LCA MK-II. At the awards ceremony, Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj received the prestigious 'Suranjan Das Trophy' for best all-round performance, highlighting the achievements of the elite group of specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)