Haryana Stays Vigilant: COVID-19 Cases and Precautions in Focus

On Saturday, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao emphasized the state's preparedness in response to emerging COVID-19 cases, urging citizens not to panic. The government has implemented comprehensive measures to manage the situation effectively.

Currently, Haryana reports four active COVID-19 cases – two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad, all mild and with no history of international travel. These patients, two men and two women, are under home quarantine and require no hospital treatment. Vaccination has contributed to their minimal symptoms.

Across India, as of May 19, active COVID-19 cases stand at 257, reflecting a low national count. The nation maintains a strong surveillance system for respiratory illnesses, indicating robust public health oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)