Haryana Stays Vigilant: COVID-19 Cases and Precautions in Focus
Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao reassures citizens that despite a few COVID-19 cases, there's no need for alarm. As active cases remain low with minimal symptoms, the government ensures stringent measures to safeguard public health. Nationwide, vigilance continues as health systems remain on alert.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao emphasized the state's preparedness in response to emerging COVID-19 cases, urging citizens not to panic. The government has implemented comprehensive measures to manage the situation effectively.
Currently, Haryana reports four active COVID-19 cases – two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad, all mild and with no history of international travel. These patients, two men and two women, are under home quarantine and require no hospital treatment. Vaccination has contributed to their minimal symptoms.
Across India, as of May 19, active COVID-19 cases stand at 257, reflecting a low national count. The nation maintains a strong surveillance system for respiratory illnesses, indicating robust public health oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaccination Crusade: Battling Measles and Misinformation in Mexico’s Mennonite Community
Gurugram Court Sentences Duo to Five Years in Mobile Snatching Case
Gurugram Ramps Up Civil Defense Preparedness Amid Air Raid Concerns
Gurugram Resolute for a Monsoon Without Waterlogging
Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation