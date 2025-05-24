Left Menu

Himachal's Vision for a Greener, Self-Reliant Future

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for higher fund allocations for hill states at the Niti Aayog meeting, while promoting His state's tourism and energy sectors as key to economic growth. Sukhu presented plans to develop Himachal Pradesh as a major tourist hub and green energy pioneer.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the tenth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year's theme, 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', focused on development challenges and strategies for achieving the objective of a developed nation.

CM Sukhu highlighted the need for special consideration for hill states, advocating for higher fund allocation and relaxation of eligibility criteria in various schemes. Sukhu emphasized that timely release of pending funds by the Centre would aid Himachal Pradesh in becoming self-reliant. He also detailed plans to position the state as a top-tier destination by integrating various forms of tourism, including religious, eco, and health tourism. Expanding Kangra Airport is seen as a crucial step to boost tourism and the regional economy.

The Chief Minister also addressed issues related to hydro power projects, arguing for alignment with state energy policies on royalty distributions, and stressed the importance of a 'Green Bonus' for preserving the environment. Sukhu noted the establishment of a green hydrogen plant in Solan district, aiming to make Himachal a green energy leader by March 31, 2026.

Deliberations at the meeting also covered promoting entrepreneurship, skill development and creating sustainable employment opportunities. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar were present at the meeting.

