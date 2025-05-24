Left Menu

Celebrating Tradition: Temple Elephant's 23rd Birthday and Vibrant Festivals in Tamil Nadu

Akhila, the treasured temple elephant, turned 23 with grand celebrations at Trichy's Jambukeswarar Temple, attracting throngs of devotees. Concurrently, Tamil Nadu witnessed vibrant festivals, including the iconic Jallikattu, showcasing local traditions and drawing large crowds to honor cultural heritage and community spirit.

Akhila celebrating her 23rd birthday (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhila, the cherished temple elephant at the Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple in Trichy, turned 23 on Saturday, celebrated with traditional rituals that attracted large crowds of devotees. Her journey began in 2002 and she has been an integral part of the temple's activities since arriving in 2011.

The temple authorities organized a festive celebration in Akhila's honor, adorning her and welcoming her ceremonially. Special poojas were conducted by priests, attended by mahouts, temple staff, priests, and numerous devotees who sang birthday wishes. Akhila enjoyed a feast of fruits, vegetables, sweets, and traditional delights.

Meanwhile, villagers near Melur gathered for the annual fishing festival at Kallandhiri, where the community, practicing age-old rituals, offered the day's catch to local deities. Concurrently, the Sri Pidari Amman Temple in Thiruvarankulam hosted a vibrant Jallikattu, featuring 750 bulls and 300 tamers. This showcase of tradition continues to be a major attraction during Tamil Nadu's Pongal festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

