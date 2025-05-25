Pipeline Shutdown Disrupts Oil Flow Near Zawiya

An oil leak has resulted in the immediate shutdown of a pipeline located south of Zawiya, Libya, according to a statement released by Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday.

This incident not only disrupts the flow of oil but also poses significant environmental risks and highlights the vulnerabilities within Libya's oil infrastructure.

The NOC's announcement suggests an urgent need for repairs and assessments to prevent further damage and ensure safe and efficient operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)