Left Menu

Pipeline Shutdown Disrupts Oil Flow Near Zawiya

A recent oil leak prompted the shutdown of a pipeline south of Libya's Zawiya city, as announced by Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC). The incident has halted operations and underscores ongoing infrastructural challenges in Libya's oil industry, raising concerns over potential environmental impacts and operational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 01:07 IST
Pipeline Shutdown Disrupts Oil Flow Near Zawiya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An oil leak has resulted in the immediate shutdown of a pipeline located south of Zawiya, Libya, according to a statement released by Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday.

This incident not only disrupts the flow of oil but also poses significant environmental risks and highlights the vulnerabilities within Libya's oil infrastructure.

The NOC's announcement suggests an urgent need for repairs and assessments to prevent further damage and ensure safe and efficient operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025